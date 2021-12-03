Finalist: Julia Lynn Birkel

Partner

Hill Farrer

Julie Lynn Birkel focuses on trust and estate litigation and trials. She has served and continues to serve on several committees for the L.A. County Bar, LACBA Homeless Service Initiative, Advisory Committee to Public Guardian and LPS Conservatorships. Birkel is serving on the Membership Development and Diversity and Inclusion Committees of the LACBA Trusts & Estates section. She has also served as a volunteer settlement officer for the Los Angeles Superior Court, Probate Department: of the Los Angeles Superior Court.