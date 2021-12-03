Finalist: Julie Michael

Chief Executive Officer

Team One

Julie Michael is the CEO of Team One, a fully integrated media, digital, and communications agency for premium brands. Michael is both fiercely competitive and “Minnesota nice,” which lends Team One’s clients the benefit of her tenacity and flair for making the seemingly impossible possible. She has led dozens of integrated marketing programs for modern brands, from launching the car-of-the-future with Steven Spielberg to giving affluent consumers permission to fly private jets again. Protecting pricing power and shifting market share for clients drives her.