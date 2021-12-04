Finalist: Leah Solivan

General Partner

Fuel Capital

For nearly 20 years, Leah Solivan has devoted her career to building and scaling technology products that have improved the lives of millions of people around the globe. She is a general partner at FUEL Capital, where she invests in early-stage startups across a variety of sectors including consumer technology, hardware, education, marketplaces, and retail. She’s passionate about finding founders and teams who are taking on world-changing ideas, and providing the support they need to maximize their potential.