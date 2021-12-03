Finalist: Lyn MacEwen Cohen

President

First-In Fire Foundation

Lyn MacEwen Cohen founded the First- In Fire Foundation as a public service benefit non-profit in 2008. Its mission is to connect local citizens to their local fire stations. In 2020, when the pandemic first began, she seized upon the opportunity for public service wherever there was need – and it continues. The Foundation has never been busier in 2021. To provide a respite for the firefighters at the height of the pandemic in 2020, Cohen created the “Firehouse Dinners” program, which purchased prepared meals from revenue stressed local restaurants and merchants.