Finalist: Nichol T. Whiteman

Chief Executive Officer

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

As CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), Nichol Whiteman leads the organization’s vision and implements its brand of “Bigger Than Baseball,” a significant commitment to America’s most diverse metropolitan area, where systemic social injustices historically excluded team sports, safe areas for play, and engagement of community residents in planning activities and events to promote youth development. Using the iconic Dodger brand, Whiteman strategically positions LADF to amplify issues and promote solutions related to the crippling poverty so many in Los Angeles face.