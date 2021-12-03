Finalist: Samantha N. Hoffman

Firm Managing Principal

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Samantha N. Hoffman is the firm managing principal of Jackson Lewis P.C., a labor and employment law firm with more than 950 attorneys. She is currently one of three firm-wide regional coordinators responsible for the West Region offices, in addition to a member of the firm’s board of directors. Since joining the firm in 2004, Hoffman has made mentorship and collaboration key priorities in her career. These priorities take many forms, including formal and informal committees, mentor-mentee relationships, advocacy and more.