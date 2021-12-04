Finalist: Seema Miller

Co-Founder/President

Wolfgang LLC

Seema Miller has turned data into an art form. As the co-founder of Wolfgang L.A., she is the president of an advertising agency that artfully combines both a business consultancy and creative agency. Connecting hidden dots, uncovering fresh insights, and ruthless distillation has helped her solve business and brand problems for Fortune 500 companies for over 25 years. Committed to community service, Miller has volunteered to prepare and deliver meals to shelters in every city she has lived in, including Meals on Wheels in West Los Angeles.