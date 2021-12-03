Finalist: Shaista Malik

Founding Executive Director, Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute/Associate Vice Chancellor for Integrative Health

UC Irvine

Dr. Shaista Malik has been highly active on the national frontlines of integrative health research and therapy, she leads by wearing several hats at UC Irvine – sees patients as a physician; teaches medical students, residents and fellows; conducts clinical research and oversees the SSIHI, the institute leading this emerging health discipline. Her skill in leading cross-enterprise teams to innovate and cement a science-based, whole-person approach to patient care is a testament to her expertise and professionalism.