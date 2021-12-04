Finalist: Stephanie Blum

Certified Family Law Specialist

Reuben Raucher & Blum

Stephanie Blum is a Certified Family Law Specialist. She obtained her Certificate of Specialization from the California Board of Legal Specialization in May 2003 and has practiced exclusively in the area of family law for over 25 years. Blum seeks to help those who face the turmoil, uncertainty and challenges of a divorce. Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial and custody issues, Blum is also a fierce and relentless opponent ina court of law. She has frequently appeared on radio and television shows.