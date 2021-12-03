Finalist: Victoria E. Carr-Brendel

Group Vice President (GVP), Cochlear Implants of Sonova and President of Advanced Bionics

Advanced Bionics

Dr. Victoria E. Carr-Brendel, Ph.D., is an accomplished medical device executive with vast experience across several therapeutic areas, in both 510K and PMA devices. She started her career as a scientist in research and development and took on increasingly larger business and management roles throughout her career. She holds a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from University of Illinois at Chicago. She joined the company Advanced Bionics from JenaValve Technology, a global and innovative transcatheter heart valve company, where she became CEO in mid-2015.