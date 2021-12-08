Founder

LATINA MONEY

Janet Cruz Padrón is the founder of the financial empowerment platform, Latina Money. By fusing education, media, technology, and storytelling, Latina Money is empowering women to lift the taboo and harness the tremendous power that money has to write and rewrite cultural narratives. She believes in the power “talking money” can have in positively transforming and elevating cultures and communities. She created the Latina Money Institute, a non-profit designed to advance awareness of the Latina wealth gap.