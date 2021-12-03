Founder/CEO

JSA Strategies

Jennifer Stephens Acree is the Founder and CEO of JSA Strategies, a Los Angeles based communications agency specializing in servicing consumer technology, digital media and esports/gaming industries. As the strategic leader of JSA Strategies, Acree works with select Fortune 500 and startup clients to develop tailored communications programs based on clear business objectives that garner real results. Having had a successful PR career for more than two decades, she is dedicated to the longevity, integrity and constant evolution of the communications industry.