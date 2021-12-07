Manager

Team Ninja

Jessica Blevins is a gamer, activist, entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, digital personality, and expert in gaming and esports who’s breaking barriers across the space. Aside from her affectionate personality, Blevins is a businesswoman, managing the world-renowned Team Ninja brand and beyond. Through her success, she has accumulated over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, 605,000 followers on Twitter and 467,000 followers on Twitch. In addition to creating content and live streaming, Blevins is a champion for important causes.