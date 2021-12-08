Chief Executive Officer

Intertrend Communications

Julia Huang, founder and CEO of Intertrend Communications, was born and raised in Japan and immigrated to the United States from Taiwan. As a Taiwanese woman whose time was divided living across Asia, she arrived in the States with a strong perspective on what it means to be Asian and identified a gap in the marketing and advertising market. Since founding Intertrend in 1991, the agency has become a well-recognized multicultural advertising firm with clients including Toyota, JP Morgan Chase, TD Ameritrade, and Nationwide.