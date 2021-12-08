Julia Huang
Share
Chief Executive Officer
Intertrend Communications
Julia Huang, founder and CEO of Intertrend Communications, was born and raised in Japan and immigrated to the United States from Taiwan. As a Taiwanese woman whose time was divided living across Asia, she arrived in the States with a strong perspective on what it means to be Asian and identified a gap in the marketing and advertising market. Since founding Intertrend in 1991, the agency has become a well-recognized multicultural advertising firm with clients including Toyota, JP Morgan Chase, TD Ameritrade, and Nationwide.