Founder/CEO

Nomadica

Kristin Olszewski is the founder and CEO of Nomadica, the sommelier-curated line of sustainable, low-intervention wines. Prior to entering the wine space, Olszewski earned her degree in sustainable agriculture and gender studies, and was pre-med at Harvard when she realized her true passion was in wine, not what was laid out before her. So she dropped out and went on on to earn her Level 3 sommelier certification. She has helmed many impressive wine programs during her career, including Osteria Mozza, Husk, F10 Creative, among others, and is the Wine Director at Gigi’s LA.