Founder, Principal

Yeretsian Law

Lara Yeretsian is well-known in the criminal defense bar and a regular presence on CourtTV, Law & Crime, and other crime programs. She has written extensively about criminal justice issues and passionate about providing a voice for those upon whom society has turned its back on. In 2019, Congressman Adam Schiff named Yeretsian “Woman of the Year” for the Hollywood district, recognizing her unstinting dedication to her community. She serves her community through internship programs, free legal clinics, and other community outreach events and programs.