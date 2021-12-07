Co-Managing Partner

Prager Metis

Lori A. Roth is the co-managing partner of Prager Metis, a member of Prager Metis International Group. Additionally, she is a partner in the Audit and Accounting, and Advisory Services departments of the firm. She has been in the accounting industry since 1984. Roth specializes in audit and assurance services, litigation support, and business valuations. She works with clients in a variety of industries, including closely held businesses, real estate, and U.S. subsidiaries of foreign banks and corporations. In addition, Lori has strong international expertise.