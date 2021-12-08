Private Wealth Advisor

Strategic View Advisors

After a career in social work and then during her subsequent 14 years in the finance industry, Mollie Kaiser has worked in investment management at notable financial institutions. While this satisfied one aspect of clients’ financial needs, Kaiser sought a more comprehensive approach, which led her to join Strategic View Advisors in 2016. While the journey from crisis counseling to financial planning exposed her to vastly different worlds, she sees that the two are connected by a common goal: to help people find clarity, stability, and peace of mind.