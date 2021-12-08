Founder/President

Bridgewater Artists Management

Tulani Bridgewater-Kowalski draws upon over two decades of management experience and a lifetime love of music and the arts coupled with her “insider” perspective as daughter of renowned triple Grammy and Tony award-winning vocalist, producer, radio host, UN Goodwill Ambassador and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater and trumpeter, composer, educator and Hard-Bop titan Cecil Bridgewater. She was literally born into the family business. Tulani describes herself as a ”... cross between a hammer and a diplomat” with her unique blend of psychology, negotiation, facilitating, advocacy and marketing.