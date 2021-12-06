Senior Executive Director

Local Initiatives Support Corporation Los Angeles (LISC LA)

With nearly two decades of experience in community development, economic development and affordable housing, Tunua Thrash-Ntuk serves as executive director of Local Initiatives Support Corporation Los Angeles (LISC LA). In 2020, Thrash-Ntuk oversaw the distribution of more than $130 million in grants and loans to diverse small businesses and non-profits in L.A. County during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. By bridging the wealth and opportunity gap for Black residents, she and LISC LA are helping to lay the foundation for racial equity and economic justice in Los Angeles.