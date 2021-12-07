Head of Planning

Hylink (USA) Digital Solutions

Yukun Bi brings 13 years of branding and digital media experience to her role as Hylink’s head of planning, specializing in creating cross-cultural brands that captivate audiences globally. Bi’s advertising career began at Maritz Canada, and later she joined Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai as director of digital strategy. Before joining Hylink USA, Bi spent four years with Hylink China, where she served as the account lead on Estee Lauder, moving its family of brands onto e-commerce and significantly increasing its overall digital presence.