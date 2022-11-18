Vice President

Perennial Financial Services

Amy W. Johnson has worked in the financial services industry for almost a decade. She began her career at Chase Bank as a banker, where she quickly rose through the ranks. Eventually, she was promoted to JP Morgan’s client banking, where she found a passion for assisting clients with their financial planning needs. She joined Perennial Financial Services in February 2019, where she was able to take all her financial planning experience to the next level for herself and her clients.