CEO & President

ATR International, Inc

Andrea Brenholz is the strong female CEO of a large company that has a national footprint. Simply put, she represents the next generation of the staffing world: one where Hispanic women and minorities have fair shots at success. Brenholz knows it’s vital for her to lead by example when so many others look up to her, imagining what they too can become with hard work and a friendly personality. Given her ability to connect with fellow human beings, she thrives on interacting with the local community while using her skill set to help others.