Founder & Chairwoman

Vintner’s Daughter

Vintner’s Daughter was founded on the principles of quality and efficacy, inspired by founder April Gargiulo’s background in the world of fine winemaking. Vintner’s Daughter applies similar principles to formulation and sourcing, which is why Active Treatment Essence and Active Botanical Serum have set new standards for performance, quality and safety. This requires a great amount of time, resources, commitment and dedication to the ideals of craftsmanship. Shortcuts cannot be taken when you insist upon making the very best of something. This is the foundation upon which Vintner’s Daughter was built.