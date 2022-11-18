President & Founder

SharpLine

Barbara Armendariz is president and founder of SharpLine, a fullservice commercial real estate brokerage firm that excels at putting its clients’ needs first. She is one of very few minority women in the commercial real estate industry that started her own brokerage firm. Her career in real estate spans more than 18 years. She saw opportunities that she wasn’t able to attain in a large firm and decided to launch her own firm in order to realize her full potential as a broker. Her focus was to enable both brokers and their clients to experience a seamless, personalized process on a national level.