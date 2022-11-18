Wealth Management Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Barbara Bernstein’s role is to help people articulate their goals and connect them to tools available to bring those goals to fruition. She establishes a collaborative relationship with her clients who know Barbara as an advisor and an educator who leads with transparency so that they have a complete understanding of each piece of their plan. She serves as the education and community outreach chair of Northwestern Mutual Women’s Council in Los Angeles. The council seeks to elevate women by acknowledging their unique strengths and challenges, as they strive for educational mastery and career excellence.