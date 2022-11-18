Entertainment Business Manager

Abacus Financial Business Management

Belva Anakwenze has become the financial educator for creators, in addition to being a leading entertainment business manager. Abacus Financial Business Management is a minority and female-owned boutique business management company in Los Angeles. In the male-dominated financial world, Anakwenze is able to reach goals by facing challenges head-on and speaking in everyday vernacular to ensure complete transparency and financial climate understanding. She teaches courses to promote fiscal responsibility throughout Southern California and is also an active board member of Junior Achievement SoCal.