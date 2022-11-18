Co-Chief Executive Officer

Beth Hilbing is a versatile executive with extensive experience in information technology for diverse industries. In addition to C-Sweet, she is currently a senior program manager and principal IT business partner at Boeing Corporation. She has a focus on innovative technologies in engineering, manufacturing and supplier management, digital technology and data analytics. She delivers agile, cost-competitive solutions so customers can reduce costs, drive efficiency and optimize. With an ability to articulate how complex technologies improve business operations, Hilbing is a highly sought-after speaker.