Catherine J. Hood

President & CEO

Pristine Initiative, LLC

Cathy J. Hood’s contribution and rise to becoming L.A.'s go-to public relations and communications maven is remarkable. From spearheading PR efforts for Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus’ cryptocurrency ventures, L.A. County Fair’s Black Heritage Weekend and being recognized by L.A. Mission for her volunteer work with the homeless on Skid Row, she is a driving force of motivation and influence. Fed up with the traditional barriers in corporate America, Hood is paving her own way through her agency Pristine Initiative, LLC (Pi). Pi has become a central hub for elevating voices and ensuring diverse stories are heard.