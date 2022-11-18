Senior Counsel

Harvest LLP

With formative professional experience in both transactional and litigation work, Cheryl Nieman Brechlin is a diligent and creative commercial real estate attorney and a rising star in the Southern California legal community. Focused and persevering, she brings a competitive edge to each deal she works on and diligently pursues success for her clients. Unlike most transactional attorneys, Nieman Brechlin honed her legal skills litigating high-profile commercial cases in New York City. The experience shaped her level-headed, client-centric approach, offering the skills to succeed in the world of commercial real estate.