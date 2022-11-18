(@ELAINE LEE)

Senior Vice President, Brokerage

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage

With 30+ years in commercial real estate, Christine Deschaine is a passionate leader who enhances communities and creates value in central business districts across Greater Los Angeles. Specializing in retail brokerage with a focus on urban redevelopment, she serves as an advisor to institutional and private capital owners, tenants and developers. Deschaine delivered consistent results for her clients in 2021 and remained a steadfast source for her team, balancing leadership duties at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage with serving her local community and international humanitarian causes.