Founding Attorney

The Grande Law Firm

Cynthia Grande is the founding attorney of The Grande Law Firm, where she helps immigrant families live without fear and achieve the American Dream. With over a decade of experience in the legal field, she and the team have worked with over 1,600 families to solve their legal concerns in their offices throughout California. As the daughter of immigrants, Grande has a commitment to work with communities who normally do not have access to quality legal services. This commitment to her community is the reason she serves on several nonprofit boards, including the Latina Lawyers Bar Association.