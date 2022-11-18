Co-Chief Executive Officer

C-Sweet

Dianne Gubin is Co-CEO for C-Sweet for executive women. She and Beth Hilbing started the organization as a response to the executive glass ceiling and the Me Too movement. She co-built C-Sweet as an answer to societal issues and provide access to all levels of career opportunities. The premise of C-Sweet is that instead of just climbing the career ladder, female executives should build their own. By working together and hiring each other, women pull all women up economically, as well as their communities. Gubin sources deals and raises capital for middle-market and fast-growth companies.