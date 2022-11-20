Attorney

Hudock Employment Law Group

Associate Eliza Langdon Oliver is a litigator with more than 10 years of experience, much of it focused on employment law. She joined the firm full-time in 2018 and has become an integral part of the client service litigation team. She handles motions, including arguing motions for summary judgment; pleadings and discovery; and depositions. Langdon Oliver also handles mediations for clients, attends case conferences and makes other court appearances. Her experience includes wage and hour cases, FEHA discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases, and class actions