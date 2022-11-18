Managing Partner

Ramo Law PC

Elsa Ramo represents over 100 filmsand 50 scripted and unscripted television series per year, providingcomprehensive legal services to producers, financiers, creators and owners offilm, television and digital content, and

projects across a range of budgets andproduction levels. She founded the firm in 2005 on the Universal Studios backlot to help up-and-coming filmmakers bring their stories to life and now manages a bi-coastal firm of 18 attorneys, representing prolific producers, including Imagine Entertainment, Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions, and Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions.