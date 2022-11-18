Finalist: Bernadette Boden-Albala

Director & Founding Dean of the Program in Public Health

University of California, Irvine

Bernadette Boden-Albala, MPH, DrPH, is the director and founding dean of the University of California, Irvine’s future School of Population and Public Health. A renowned researcher and academic administrator, she holds several leadership roles within the public health field. Her leadership has brought growth and success to UCI, creating immeasurable benefits to Orange County and the State of California. Her career is marked by medical advances and improvements to health equity, her most recent leadership in Orange County’s pandemic response has been and continues to prove invaluable for the community and local economy.