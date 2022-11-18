Finalist: Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire

Chief Executive Officer

50/50 Women on Boards

Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire is the CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards, the leading nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Her commitment to advancing women began formally with her success leading the Los Angeles team for 50/50 Women on Boards, initially started as 20/20 Women on Boards, which sought to achieve 20% women directors on Russell 3000 boards. When the organization reached and exceeded their initial goal, it recalibrated to 50/50 Women on Boards to ensure gender balance and board diversity across corporate America.