Finalist: Daisy Robinton

Founder & CEO

Oviva Therapeutics

Daisy Robinton is a scientist, entrepreneur and women’s health advocate passionate about improving the landscape of women’s health and educating women about their health and well-being. Throughout her career, she has been passionate about teaching and improving the education and outreach to engage the broader public around science. She is one of the co-founders who banded together to bring the vision of Oviva Therapeutics to life. Robinton built the business proposal and raised $11.5 million in seed financing from Cambrian BioPharma to kick off the pre-clinical work.