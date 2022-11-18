Finalist: Deborah La Franchi

Founder & CEO

SDS Capital Group

Deborah La Franchi is the founder & CEO of SDS Capital Group, a national leader in impact investing with over $1 billion in assets under management. Under her more than 20 years of leadership, SDS Capital Group has grown to manage six different impact funds, each with a unique geographic focus and investment strategy that generates positive impacts for low-income communities, families and individuals. In the past 24 months, SDS has demonstrated accelerated growth and cutting-edge innovation in the impact investing space.