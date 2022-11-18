Finalist: Julia Huang

President & CEO

Intertrend Communications, Inc.

Julia Y.C. Huang, founder and CEO of Intertrend Communications, brings over 35 years of experience as a leading voice in Asian culture, both as the leader of her own creative agency, founder of numerous entrepreneurial ventures, promoter of cultural and artistic events and initiatives, a speaker and recognized voice in the communication industry and a committed contributor to numerous nonprofit associations. She has forged a path based on a unique ability to leverage deep cultural sensitivity and insight, combined with a passion for entrepreneurship and a desire to leave a lasting, positive impact on society.