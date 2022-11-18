Finalist: Mari-Anne Kehler

Partner, Chief Strategy Officer

GHJ

Mari-Anne Kehler, CDP, is chief strategy officer and a partner at GHJ. Known as a dynamic, innovative and transformational leader, Kehler is highly regarded in her field and a role model for women and innovators throughout marketing, professional services and nonprofit communities. She has dedicated her career to the pursuit of excellence and innovation, and is passionate about developing ideas and people, which makes her a true leader. Among her accomplishments has been transforming GHJ from a Los Angeles-based firm into a national firm.