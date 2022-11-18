Finalist: Phoebe Yu

Founder & CEO

ettitude

After emigrating from China to Australia and struggling to find homewares that were both sustainable and comfortable at a reasonable price, Phoebe Yu was inspired to draw upon her decade-long career background in supply chain management, merchandising and logistics to revolutionize the bedding industry. She perfected and launched ettitude’s innovative CleanBamboo fabric in 2014. CleanBamboo is proven to save 38% of carbon emissions and 99% of water in its production vs. cotton. By 2018, ettitude expanded globally by opening an office in Los Angeles.