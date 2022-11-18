Finalist: Stephanie Blum

Partner, Head of Family Law Practice

Reuben, Raucher & Blum

Stephanie Blum seeks to help those who face the turmoil, uncertainty and challenges of a divorce. Though her first preference is to always mediate spousal, financial and custody issues, Blum is also a fierce, relentless opponent in a court of law. A celebrity divorce lawyer and author, she has frequently appeared in the media to share her insights and expert commentary. She also speaks before community groups and professional organizations on various aspects of family law. Her philosophy in dealing with her clients is to bring sensitivity to what they are going through and always treat every case on a highly individualized basis.