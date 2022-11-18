Financial Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Heather Quinn specializes in working alongside individuals and businesses both in and outside of the entertainment industry to achieve financial peace. She understands the power in creating clear, aligned goals

and putting a timeline in place to help her clients get there. Quinn’s passion is educating clients around finance so they can live empowered lives. For her, financial planning goes beyond numbers on a spreadsheet. She strives to help as many women as she can find the financial peace all hard-working women deserve.