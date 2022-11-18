Honoree: Adonica Shaw

Founder & CEO

Wingwomen

Adonica Shaw is a doula, midwife’s apprentice, four-time TEDx speaker, integrative health coach, author, and women’s health and wellness advocate. As the founder and CEO of Wingwomen, she’s a powerful voice for women who are navigating reproductive health. She built the international peer support platform after experiencing a code blue eclamptic crisis in the hospital. The experience was the catalyst for creating the network, which provides access to health coaching to women with endometriosis and PCOS.

As a health advocate, Shaw also serves as a mental health subject matter expert for the Conscious Inclusion Company. She is also known for her work as both a patient advocate for the Preeclampsia Foundation and Momma’s Voices, where she regularly collaborates with Stanford Medicine and the California Maternal Care Collaborative to drive awareness for initiatives around Preeclampsia to women of color throughout California.

Her work with Wingwomen has been notable. The company placed in the semi-finalist round of the business pitch competition in the Wharton Entrepreneurship Growth Accelerator Program in the summer of 2021. In the fall of 2021, Wingwomen was one of 10 companies selected globally to participate in the Nasdaq Milestone Makers program. In 2022, it joined the StartUp Health portfolio, providing the company with its first check and officially solidifying Shaw as one woman of the .34% of African American female founders to receive venture capital.

With Wingwomen, Shaw has created the inaugural and internationally recognized Parental Mental Health Awareness Week to heighten awareness of the importance of mental health for parents who are also navigating their health journey, be it reproductive health, fertility or pregnancy related.

Named as one of the top 136 Black Innovators in STEM + Arts by Wonder Women Tech, Shaw believes women in particular need a unique support system to break through glass ceilings in their lives. She’s committed to providing access to valuable health and wellness information to women and empowering them to be active agents in their wellness.