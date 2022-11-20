Chief Executive Officer

Sisu VR

Jocelyn Tan graduated from Santa Clara University (SCU) as the only female in her electrical engineering graduating class. She then went on to obtain her master’s in design, business and technology from USC. She has worked at major tech firms and start-ups as an engineer and product manager. After facing severe workplace harassment, discrimination and bullying, Tan was inspired to develop a company focused on combating misconduct through more immersive training. Her company, Sisu VR, provides empathy-driven corporate training employing real field cases and firstperson perspectives using virtual reality.