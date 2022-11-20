CEO & Founder

Monark Entertainment

As the founder of Monark Entertainment and former digital marketing executive at Universal Music Group, Karla Ortiz has been the inspiration behind some of today’s most viral moments in music. For the past decade, she has been the go-to connector for digital service providers, inking deals for artists signed to top labels across multiple genres of music. Ortiz is currently working with Major League Baseball, L.A. County Fair’s music division, NextFestLA, with more initiatives to come. Her Monark Entertainment is a leader in innovative and effective brand marketing, advertising and label services.