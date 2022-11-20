Vice President, Lending

Arixa Capital

Kristina Sawyer is the vice president of lending for Arixa Capital Advisors and Crosswind Financial. In her role, she works with many of Arixa’s skilled real estate investor and developer clients to craft loan solutions that fit their specific needs. She is also active in rolling out new products, such as Arixa’s new 30-year maturity fixed-rate permanent loan for small apartment buildings, mixed use properties, including apartments, and portfolios of rented single family homes. She also has played an important role in developing Arixa’s technology platform.