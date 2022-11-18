Lana Jaqueline Manganiello

Managing Director

Equinox Strategy Partners

Lana J. Manganiello is the managing director with Equinox Strategy Partners, providing attorneys and law firms with strategic counsel to increase market visibility and drive revenue. She has devoted 10+ years to coaching new and experienced lawyers and other service professionals on topics related to annual business planning, business development coaching/training and marketing. For over 15 years, Manganiello has been a leader in professional service sales and sales management. She is committed to working with law firms to hire and develop diverse professionals and improve diversity in leadership within the legal profession.