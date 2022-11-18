(Tashia Peterman)

President & Founder

STEM Advantage

Inspired to create change, Lee Ann Kline leveraged her network to create STEM Advantage in 2012. The nonprofit organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. Kline left her corporate role at EY in October 2020 and is focused on STEM Advantage full-time, providing in-kind professional services. When she moved to Southern California 11 years ago, she saw an opportunity to address the lack of gender and racial diversity in the STEM workforce, while also addressing the racial wealth gap as she identified a diverse talent pool that was not being tapped.